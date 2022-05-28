Wild boar attacks boy at Thiruvambady

A 12-year-old boy was attacked by a wild boar at Cheppilangod near Thiruvambady on Saturday. Adnan, son of Sanoop, was returning home from Thiruvambady town after buying groceries when the animal attacked him. He sustained injuries on his legs. He is recuperating at a private hospital at Thiruvambady.

Meanwhile, the wild boar that attacked Adnan was trapped inside a nearby house and later shot dead by Forest Department empanelled shooter Seban.

Wild animal attacks are day to day affairs in the upland region including Thiruvambady, where the farmers have been raising voices for years for the protection of their lives and property.