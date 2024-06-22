Wild animal menace: fencing work to be completed soon in vulnerable areas in Kozhikode

Subsequent to complaints from upland farmers who recently suffered huge crop loss in wild animal attacks, the Forest department with the support of local administrators will set up protective fencing around some of the most vulnerable areas in the Thiruvambady Assembly constituency. Around 38-km stretch close to the forest area will be covered under the project.

According to Forest officials, ₹30 lakh granted by the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development will be spent for the project. Special funds available under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and the local area development funds of Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph would also be set apart for the project, they said.

In the previous phase, around 19 km had been covered under the fencing project, and farmers had largely benefitted from it. Besides, repair of the fence had been carried out in a few spots.

Meanwhile, farmers’ bodies in the district have called for the installation of hanging power fences in all locations as it has been found to be the most effective way to ward off wild animals. According to them, installation of stronger fences using dismantled railway tracks has also been found very effective in neighbouring States.

“A major complaint related to fencing is the poor maintenance after a few years. Citing shortage of funds, there are several fences that are on the verge of ruin,” said V.K. Thomas, a plantain farmer from Koorachundu. He added that it was high time the authorities adopted Artificial Intelligence-enabled smart fences that were experimented in Wayanad district.

Though there was a proposal to install hanging power fences on a 20-km stretch between Poozhithode and Peruvannamuzhi, the project remained a non-starter though field level surveys and site inspections were done. An agency had also been appointed to implement the project which was approved last year.

