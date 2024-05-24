Widespread damage as summer showers lash Kozhikode

Copious summer rains continued to lash Kozhikode on May 23 (Thursday), as roads caved in, trees got uprooted, and compound walls collapsed in various parts of the district.

People living in low-lying areas in Nanminda and Balussery were shifted to safer locations. Thirty two people were relocated in Balussery, 69 in Nanminda, and eight people at Panangad in Thamarassery. An alert has been sounded in the upland areas.

According to reports, the district received around 21 cm of rain in 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted an orange alert for Kozhikode on May 24, forecasting heavy rainfall in isolated places. The State Disaster Management Authority urged fishers not to venture into the sea in view of the inclement weather expected in the coming days. The district administration had set up emergency operation centres in taluks to deal with rain-related concerns of the people by Wednesday night itself. The toll-free number is 1077 and the district-level emergency operation centre can be contacted at 0495-2371002.

The compound wall of a building owned by the Kerala State Industrial Corporation at Kinalur near Balussery collapsed in the rain. Four houses, a temple and an anganwadi were partially damaged after the 50-metre-long and six-metre-wide sidewall of the under-construction NH 66 at Pantheerankavu crumbled and fell on them. One local resident suffered injuries and was admitted to the Government Medical College hospital. There have been complaints about the unscientific construction of the service road.

A bike traveller, also a local body functionary, had a providential escape as she stopped the vehicle just in time before a huge tree fell on the Kakkayam-Thalayad road. The road connecting Thengilakkadavu and Ayamkulam at Mavoor Grama Panchayat caved in on May 22 (Wednesday) night. Parts of the road fell into the adjacent Cherupuzha river. Some local residents blamed the unscientific discharge of water from the Oorkkadavu regulator-cum-bridge, which led to soil erosion, while a few others disagreed with the view. Cracks developed in some other interior roads.

Water entered the Institute of Maternal and Child Health of the Government Medical College Hospital. Infants and pregnant women from the paediatric intensive care unit had to be shifted. The water was cleared by Thursday morning.