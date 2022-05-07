Widening of Malaparamba Junction remains a non-starter

Traffic movement during peak hours continues to be difficult

Even after the acquisition of required land, the proposal to widen Malaparamba Junction, claimed to be an effective measure to decongest the Malaparamba-Vellimadukunnu Road, is yet to become a reality. With work being delayed for over a year, the movement of vehicles during the peak hours of traffic continues to be a difficult task.

According to a local action committee, the development of the junction by ensuring enough space for free-left can reduce traffic congestion in the area. The road closer to the junction can be made a four-lane with the acquired land to improve vehicular movement, they say.

The fund allotted for an earlier proposal to construct a diversion road in the area can be used for widening the junction, they say. The diversion road will be a waste of effort without the junction being widened, they add.

At present, vehicles coming from the Ramanattukara side find it difficult to use the free-left. As vehicles waiting for green signal occupy a major portion of the tarred road near the junction, heavy vehicles find it difficult to use the free-left. Same is the case with vehicles coming from the Vengalam side waiting to enter the Wayanad road.

Those campaigning for the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road development project say the issue had been taken up several times with the ministers concerned. However, the promises made have remained unfulfilled, they add.

Public Works Department sources say that the development of the junction will be completed along with the completion of the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road widening project. Review meetings have been held several times in presence of ministers to adopt the best way to address the issue, they add.