When three classical art forms converge on one stage

December 23, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - KOZHIKODE

Three forms of classical arts — vocal and instrumental music and dance — find one stage in an evening at Geetam, Vadyam, Nrutyam. The concept designed by Delhi-based Hindustani singer Sumeet Kumar Pandey is making its Kerala debut on Saturday.

Sumeet had begun the series of shows during the hard times of Covid-19 with the aim of supporting young artistes, who were among the worst hit by the pandemic. Those shows were, of course, held online.

After the lockdown, he has taken the series to different parts of the country. “I am glad I could do it in Kozhikode, in association with Ajay Govind of Words Rhythm Images; I came to know of the city’s patronage of music and I found it out myself through my Dhrupad concert here a couple of days ago. The response from the audience was really good, though it may have been a style of music that they are not used to,” he said.

Sumeet is glad that through his concept, he could provide a platform for new talents. “During the pandemic, the artistes, especially those in the classical music and dance fields, went through severe financial crises. Many had to take up jobs, and some of them could not even come back to the scene after the lockdown was over. I could survive only because I could work as a consultant, having worked in the corporate sector before becoming a full-time singer,” he said.

Sumeet hails from a music family in Bihar and has performed extensively in India and abroad, in countries such as UK, Germany, and France. Though he has sung in a Bollywood film and performed at an A.R. Rahman show, he prefers to be a classical musician, even if it is less glamorous.

At the Padmasree Auditorium on Saturday, in the show organised by Pandit Siyaram Tiwari Memorial Sangeet Trust (Patna) and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Shorda Ratnakar will present Bharatanatyam, Nikhil Ghorpadkar will perform Pakhawaj, and P.V. Bose will host a Carnatic vocal recital.