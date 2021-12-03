When techies turn to farming to beat stress

Kozhikode

03 December 2021 01:13 IST

IT professionals at UL Cyberpark harvest paddy on campus

IT professionals and other staff of the UL Cyber Park have harvested paddy cultivated on the premises of their campus in Kozhikode. Techies, including women, harvested 70 cents of paddy adjacent to the park building. In addition to paddy, vegetables and fruits are grown in the park, a press release said here.

At a time when widespread concerns about work-related stress of IT professionals are mounting, a variety of crops are being grown on the park’s spacious grounds, with the aim of providing stress relief to UL Cyberpark workers.

UL Cyberpark is owned by the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS), one of the largest primary co-operatives in Asia.

Ramesan Paleri, Chairman, ULCCS, inaugurated the harvest festival.

It is the policy of ULCCS to promote agriculture in all the project sites and institutions of the Uralungal Society, said Mr. Ramesan Paleri. The Cyberpark is a green campus with the gold certification of the India Green Building Council.

He added that a model like this that connects professionals in modern industries to land and agriculture developing organic links to nature is rare to find.

The Rakthasali variety of rice is cultivated in the Cyberpark. This seed variety is high yielding and has various medicinal properties. The fact that very little water is sufficient for its cultivation makes this seed important in this age of climate change and planned water use, said T.K. Kishore Kumar, General Manager, UL Cyberpark.