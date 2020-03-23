When Kozhikode went into lockdown mode

The fear was palpable in the air and there was silence all around. This was the picture of Kozhikode city on Sunday, the day of the ‘Janata Curfew’ called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kozhikode shut down in a manner that would put to shame all the hartals that have ever been observed here. Even Nainamvalappu, a small fishing village in the city known for its football frenzy and more for its resistance to hartals for decades, shut down completely on Sunday.

With newspaper and milk distribution completed by 7 a.m., not many people ventured out of their homes. Except for a handful of two-wheeler riders and police patrol vehicles, the roads were rather empty throughout the day. The police were seen interrupting riders to ensure that their reasons to be outside their homes were valid enough. Besides health workers and mediapersons on duty, security personnel guarding shops, ATM counters and malls were the only ones out in the open.

Sunday masses in all churches, including the Mother of God Church, St.Joseph’s Church, Infant Jesus Church, CSI Cathedral and Holy Redeemer Church, were cancelled and services were carried out by a lone priest in the absence of believers.

Shops and establishments remained closed as merchant bodies took the decision to do so. There were no voices of dissent, unlike on hartal days.

With buses and all other modes of public transport suspended, some people were stranded at the railway station. Most of them were migrant labourers who had returned to the city after their Holi break.

The public who responded well to appeals to remain at home, however, came out of their houses at 5 p.m. to applaud the selfless service of healthcare professionals. While some just clapped their hands, many were seen clanging plates or ringing metal bells at a mark of appreciation.

Risky behaviour

A disturbing picture during Sunday's Janata Curfew was that of people defying the safety measures advised by the Department of Health, for securing drinking water and food, as they were distributed by voluntary organisations at Palayam junction and Railway station respectively. With all the shops closed, street dwellers were left in the lurch. Even at mid-day when the heat was unbearable, they had no access to drinking water. Besides, patients and their bystanders were also left to fight their hunger as the canteens in government hospitals closed down.

They crowded around the vehicles carrying food and water, which was quite risky at a time when the norm is to keep a distance of 1 metre from the next person, to ward off the spread of the virus.

Also seen were bikers carrying pillion riders, another unhealthy practice.