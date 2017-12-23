When all roads led to S.M. Street

It looked like as if this was the day the city had been waiting for long. All roads on Saturday led to Kozhikode’s own street of sweets, all decked up after renovation. Those who thronged S.M. Street and its thoroughfares made one feel that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s declaration of its opening in the evening was just a formality.

The Chief Minister himself became part of the euphoria when he had a walk on the street. Addressing a large gathering on the nearby Mananchira Ground, Mr. Vijayan later said the renovated street would go a long way in promoting Kozhikode as a major destination for tourists. Speaking about the proud heritage and history of the city, from the Zamorin era to the present day, he pointed out that the renovation works had been completed retaining the legacy while ensuring all modern components.

“The renovation works, however, need not be confined just to S.M. Street. There are other places and streets intrinsically linked to the culture and heritage of our State. Those places too should be developed like this,” said Mr. Vijayan.

The Chief Minister also batted for restriction of vehicles into the street. “There are similar historic places around the world where vehicles are not allowed. People just walk around those areas,” he said. Mr. Vijayan said the proposal to restrict vehicle entry was aimed at ensuring the security of the street and those who oppose it should realise the fact.

Development works

M.K. Muneer, MLA, said the government had approved funds for taking up development works in areas around S.M. Street which would enhance its appeal before the world. The hundreds who gathered on the street since morning, however, were bowled over by its appeal. Most of them were seen taking selfies in front of the bust of S.K. Pottekkatt and the sculptures depicting the characters from his classic novel Oru Theruvinte Katha, which was inspired by S.M. Street.

The city’s own M.T. Vasudevan Nair too visited the place in the morning and recalled his association with its glorious past. M.T. spoke about the famous ‘Saypinte Peedika’ where you could get anything you want. “I had a pet dog those days. I wanted to buy a metal leash for it. When I asked the shop owner if he had one, the fellow pulled out a bunch with a question ‘Which one do you need?’.”