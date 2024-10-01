ADVERTISEMENT

When a woman talks about issues, she becomes the issue, says Padmapriya

Updated - October 01, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Padmapriya interacting with the audience after delivering the third M.R. Narayana Kurup memorial lecture on ‘Retelling the tale through the frame of equity and justice’ at Government College, Madappally, in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Actor Padmapriya has said that when a woman speaks about social issues, she often finds herself becoming the focal point of a controversy rather than the issues she seeks to highlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When a woman talks about issues, she becomes the issue,” she said while delivering the third M.R. Narayana Kurup memorial lecture on ‘Retelling the tale through the frame of equity and justice’ at Government College, Madappally, near Vadakara here on Tuesday.

She said that market value was not the reason why films were predominantly male-centric. “In an industry where 90% of all films fail financially, how can you say male actors are bankable, and women are not?” asked Ms. Padmapriya

ADVERTISEMENT

“What stops you from telling women-centric stories and transgender persons’ stories as well?” she asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
WCC proposes mandatory job contract in film industry

“It is the deeply entrenched gender biases that lead to the under-representation of women in cinema both in terms of the stories told as well as in the equity of space in film production,” she said.

Ms. Padmapriya pointed to the stark difference in the way male and female characters are portrayed in films. “While characters such as executives, military officers, lawyers, and gangsters are predominantly male, women characters are mostly beautiful young girls, and heartbroken,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing on her personal experience, Ms. Padmapriya also narrated an incident that had happened during the shooting of a Tamil film where she was allegedly slapped by the director. When she raised the issue, she had to face consequences as she lost many films which she was initially promised. “For a long time, I thought I was the issue,” she said.

Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce opposes workplace harassment complaints helpline introduced by FEFKA

She said the subjugation of women was not restricted to films. “It is all pervasive and needs to be fought on all fronts,” she said.

“Constantly speak up about gender bias, and increase representation of women. If you avoid speaking about micro aggression, it will come back to bite you,” Ms. Padmapriya urged youngsters in the audience.

College Principal Shinu P.M. presided over the function. Organising committee convener Deepa A.K., and faculty Jithin Pola spoke..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US