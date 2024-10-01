When a woman talks about issues, she becomes the issue, says Padmapriya

Actor Padmapriya has said that when a woman speaks about social issues, she often finds herself becoming the focal point of a controversy rather than the issues she seeks to highlight.

“When a woman talks about issues, she becomes the issue,” she said while delivering the third M.R. Narayana Kurup memorial lecture on ‘Retelling the tale through the frame of equity and justice’ at Government College, Madappally, near Vadakara here on Tuesday.

She said that market value was not the reason why films were predominantly male-centric. “In an industry where 90% of all films fail financially, how can you say male actors are bankable, and women are not?” asked Ms. Padmapriya

“What stops you from telling women-centric stories and transgender persons’ stories as well?” she asked.

“It is the deeply entrenched gender biases that lead to the under-representation of women in cinema both in terms of the stories told as well as in the equity of space in film production,” she said.

Ms. Padmapriya pointed to the stark difference in the way male and female characters are portrayed in films. “While characters such as executives, military officers, lawyers, and gangsters are predominantly male, women characters are mostly beautiful young girls, and heartbroken,” she said.

Drawing on her personal experience, Ms. Padmapriya also narrated an incident that had happened during the shooting of a Tamil film where she was allegedly slapped by the director. When she raised the issue, she had to face consequences as she lost many films which she was initially promised. “For a long time, I thought I was the issue,” she said.

She said the subjugation of women was not restricted to films. “It is all pervasive and needs to be fought on all fronts,” she said.

“Constantly speak up about gender bias, and increase representation of women. If you avoid speaking about micro aggression, it will come back to bite you,” Ms. Padmapriya urged youngsters in the audience.

College Principal Shinu P.M. presided over the function. Organising committee convener Deepa A.K., and faculty Jithin Pola spoke..