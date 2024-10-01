GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

When a woman talks about issues, she becomes the issue, says Padmapriya

Updated - October 01, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Padmapriya interacting with the audience after delivering the third M.R. Narayana Kurup memorial lecture on ‘Retelling the tale through the frame of equity and justice’ at Government College, Madappally, in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Actor Padmapriya interacting with the audience after delivering the third M.R. Narayana Kurup memorial lecture on ‘Retelling the tale through the frame of equity and justice’ at Government College, Madappally, in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Actor Padmapriya has said that when a woman speaks about social issues, she often finds herself becoming the focal point of a controversy rather than the issues she seeks to highlight.

“When a woman talks about issues, she becomes the issue,” she said while delivering the third M.R. Narayana Kurup memorial lecture on ‘Retelling the tale through the frame of equity and justice’ at Government College, Madappally, near Vadakara here on Tuesday.

She said that market value was not the reason why films were predominantly male-centric. “In an industry where 90% of all films fail financially, how can you say male actors are bankable, and women are not?” asked Ms. Padmapriya

“What stops you from telling women-centric stories and transgender persons’ stories as well?” she asked.

WCC proposes mandatory job contract in film industry

“It is the deeply entrenched gender biases that lead to the under-representation of women in cinema both in terms of the stories told as well as in the equity of space in film production,” she said.

Ms. Padmapriya pointed to the stark difference in the way male and female characters are portrayed in films. “While characters such as executives, military officers, lawyers, and gangsters are predominantly male, women characters are mostly beautiful young girls, and heartbroken,” she said.

Drawing on her personal experience, Ms. Padmapriya also narrated an incident that had happened during the shooting of a Tamil film where she was allegedly slapped by the director. When she raised the issue, she had to face consequences as she lost many films which she was initially promised. “For a long time, I thought I was the issue,” she said.

Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce opposes workplace harassment complaints helpline introduced by FEFKA

She said the subjugation of women was not restricted to films. “It is all pervasive and needs to be fought on all fronts,” she said.

“Constantly speak up about gender bias, and increase representation of women. If you avoid speaking about micro aggression, it will come back to bite you,” Ms. Padmapriya urged youngsters in the audience.

College Principal Shinu P.M. presided over the function. Organising committee convener Deepa A.K., and faculty Jithin Pola spoke..

Published - October 01, 2024 07:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / social issues (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.