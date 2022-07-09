Wheelchair-bound persons can now enter Tali Temple

The historic Tali Temple in Kozhikode city will now provide access to wheelchair-bound devotees.

A release said on Saturday that the temple authorities took the decision with the entry of Prajith Jayapal, a quadriplegic and a disability rights activist.

The idea was mooted by Sakshama Kozhikode, an organisation dedicated to the cause of the differently abled. A wheel-chair was also donated by the organisation. Sakshama contributed to the installation of two ramp railings for wheelchairs-bound persons to move freely. Mr. Jayapal expressed hope that cinema halls too will set apart at least one seat for differently abled.

T. Manoj, executive officer of Tali Devaswom, said wheelchair would be available to devotees on all days.