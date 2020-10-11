Wetland along Canolly Canal service road turns rubbish dump

Corpn. turning a blind eye to issue, say residents

The wetland along the Canolly Canal service road between Eranhikkal and Kunduparamba is turning into a dumping ground of non-biodegradable and hazardous waste materials from urban households and shops. Bundles of used diapers, masks, loads of plastic bottles and disposable materials have been piling up at the spot since lockdown days.

The dense growth of shrubs and grass along the road is offering a cover for miscreants to dump waste, say residents. Though surveillance cameras were installed, they are now dysfunctional because of the lack of periodical maintenance and regular monitoring. “The lackadaisical attitude by the corporation authorities towards the place is evident as a public crematorium and a nearby multi-storey building for industrial promotion activities along the canal service road are now remaining useless. Cleaning workers never come to this abandoned spot,” said Sekharan, a casual labourer from the area.

‘Huge potential’

According to members of local residents’ associations, the Eranhikkal stretch of the Canolly Canal has huge potential to grow as an eco-tourism destination with its scenic surrounding and waterbodies. The unpolluted area was earlier home to many species of migratory birds. The Kaippurathupalam Lake nestled against the Canolly Canal was once a popular destination for hosting canoeing championships.

Though the Tourism Department authorities had plan to explore the possibility of launching pedal boat service in the area, it did not materialise. The demand to renovate the service road, which is now riddled with gaping potholes, has been pending for years. Because of the alleged lack of support from the authorities, local residents’ collective too has given up promotional activities for the area.