The death of a 52-year-old man from Kannadikkal in Kozhikode on July 7 has been attributed to West Nile fever. According to sources, P.K. Saju, the deceased, was an employee of the Kerala Water Authority. He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city for a while. The infection is mainly spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and the symptoms include fever, headache, body rashes, vomiting and diarrhoea.

