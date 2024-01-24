West Kodiyathur unites to widen road

January 24, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kodiyathur, a sleepy hamlet on the banks of river Iruvazhinji near Mavoor in Kozhikode district is witnessing a rare camaraderie in the name of development these days. The people of west Kodiyathur have joined hands to widen a 1.2 kilometre long road that is the lifeline of the region, irrespective of political and religious differences, when the authorities turned out to be helpless.

There are around 500 families in West Kodiyathur where all the roads are narrow, as a result of which, development has been slow paced here. The local people had appealed to the Panchayat to widen the road several times, but the land acquisition requirements turned out to be a deterrent. Recently, under the initiative of the West Kodiyathur Development Committee, headed by panchayat member M.T. Riyas, they found a solution to the issue all by themselves.

“As many as 107 families are giving up their land willingly and free of cost to widen the road. As they lose their compound walls to this developmental necessity, the local people have pitched in to build the walls back,” said P.K. Faisal, a social activist of the region.

The locals are bearing the whole cost of demolition, levelling and reconstruction of the compound walls for which they require around ₹60 lakh, which they are planning to get through crowd funding.

“Every family is giving up a stretch of around 1.5 metres wide, in which they have gardens and favourite trees besides their ornate compound walls. We can only rebuild the walls. This is proof that anything is possible if people stand united,” Mr. Faisal added.

The demolition works have already started and the work including the reconstruction of the walls is expected to be completed in two weeks.

“Once we widen the road, there are possibilities to get government funds for the remaining works,” Mr. Faisal said. The people of West Kodiyathur are rejoicing that their three metre wide road will soon be six metre wide, paving way to further development of the region.