West Bengal delegation in city to learn about Suvega

Kozhikode

06 March 2020 23:55 IST

Automated building application software was launched in May 2018

A three-member team from West Bengal visited Kozhikode Municipal Corporation on Friday to learn the possibilities of Suvega, the automated building application software. The team headed by Saikat Kumar Dutta, Executive Joint Director of Department of Urban Affairs, comprises Superintending Engineer Biswajit Das and Assistant Engineer Sohan Banerjee.

The team started their day visiting the Regional Town Planning Office where they had a technical presentation. Later, they met engineers and architects at the Malabar Chamber of Commerce to know their opinion about the software.

Later, they had a meeting with Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak where Corporation Secretary Binu Francis, former regional town planning officer and Suvega in-charge K.V. Abdul Malik, eGovernments Foundation vice president P.R. Krishnamoorthy, Regional Town Planner P.A. Isha, and Town Planner A.M. Jayan clarified their doubts regarding the software.

They also met engineers and overseers who were handling the software for the Corporation.

“We came to learn about this software and how it could possibly be implemented in West Bengal. We will submit a report to the government as we return,” said Mr. Dutta. He added that the building permit process was online in West Bengal to a certain extent, but there were certain features of Suvega that the State would benefit from.

Mr. Francis cited the minimal human intervention as one of the highlights of Suvega while transparency was another one.

Paperless process

“The team is more interested to know if the whole process was paperless, which it is,” said Mr. Malik. The e-Governance Foundation keeps customising it from time to time. A Kudumbashree IT unit is under training to take over the maintenance of the software from the Foundation soon, he added.

Suvega was specifically made for Kozhikode Corporation by Bengaluru-based eGovernments Foundation with the technical support of the Kozhikode Regional Town Planning Office at a cost of ₹50 lakh, entirely funded by the Malabar Chamber of Commerce. It is based on open source and hence could be adapted easily for any local body. It was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in May 2018 and, since then has helped the Corporation speed up building permit sanctions. It is one of the three projects that has entered the finals of the Kerala State e-governance awards.

A team from Punjab had visited the Corporation a year ago to learn about Suvega.