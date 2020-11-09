‘Wellness ward’ opened at shelter home

The wellness ward set up at Free Birds shelter home in Kozhikode

09 November 2020 23:15 IST

Member of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Babitha Balraj opened the ‘Wellness ward’ at the Free Birds Shelter Home for Boys in the city on Sunday. The ‘Wellness ward’ is intended to be an isolation room for sick children.

The ward, with three cots, toilets and a dining-cum-steam area, has been set up by a non-governmental organisation, Arm of Joy, at a cost of ₹2 lakh, collected through donations from 13 well-wishers.

The room is necessary to ensure that infections do not spread among children. Besides, the sick children had a neat environment to recuperate, said Anoop Gangadharan, managing trustee of Arm of Joy, in a press release.

