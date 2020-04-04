Wellness centre for govt. staff to be opened at Kallayi soon

The proposed Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centre for Central government employees and pensioners will soon start functioning at Kallayi in Kozhikode. The centre will function with the full-time support of two doctors.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, who worked on the proposal, said over 20,000 Central government employees and pensioners would benefit from the facility. “The Union government has already issued appointment orders for two medical officers, who were earlier serving the Mumbai and Thiruvanathapuram wellness centres,” he told The Hindu on Saturday.

It was in 2019 that the project was officially approved by the Centre. However, the delay in identifying a suitable building turned out to be the main hindrance. Recently, a building owned by the Central Public Works Department was chosen for setting up the wellness centre.

Besides modern medicine, treatment under other streams too will be available at the centre. Mr. Raghavan said the Union government approved the project considering the large number of beneficiaries.