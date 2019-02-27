Welfare of women, senior citizens gets priority

In keeping with the decision of the Corporation Council to develop Kozhikode into a woman-friendly and elderly-friendly city, the civic body’s budget for 2019-20 has given importance to women empowerment and welfare schemes for the elderly.

One of the highlights of the budget is the proposal for an industrial park exclusively for women. In the first phase, ₹10 lakh has been allotted to set up the park at the Industrial Estate at Eranhikkal. Besides, ₹60 lakh has been set aside for the fourth phase of the Jeevanam project implemented by Kudumbashree for women suffering from cancer.

Five more units of Pink Ladder, the women’s construction group under Kudumbashree, will come up in the Corporation. A sum of ₹3 lakh has been set aside to purchase tools for them.

A sum of ₹2.5 crore has been set aside to set up a night shelter at Nallalam for street dwellers. An allocation of ₹68 lakh has been made to construct Pakalveedu for the elderly in Poolakkadavu and Kundoopparamba.

A sum of ₹1.5 lakh has been set aside to organise ‘Union of generations’ under elderly clubs at the ward-level.

A sum of ₹4.93 crore has been allotted for providing quality food at anganwadis. An allotment of ₹60 lakh has been made to provide furniture, laptops and a proper learning environment to Scheduled Caste students, while ₹1.09 crore has been allocated for repair of houses of the community.

‘We together’, a project to ensure means of livelihood to at least one person in a house, was launched. After identifying probable beneficiaries through a survey, several projects of the State and the Centre will be combined with the Corporation’s projects to ensure their livelihood.

Importance has been given to infrastructure development. A sum of ₹60 lakh has been allotted to purchase transformer and to develop the dining area at Tagore Centenary Hall. A watch tower, stage pavilion, toilet block and cafeteria will come up at the V.K. Krishnamenon Smrithivanam at a cost of ₹1.25 crore. A sum of ₹25 lakh has been set aside to set up a Salt Satyagraha memorial square on Kozhikode beach while ₹50 lakh has been set aside for the renovation of Muthalakkulam ground.

A sum of ₹75 lakh has been allotted for the development of Valiyangadi, the commercial hub of the city.