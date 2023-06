June 16, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The West Hill sub centre of the Kerala State Civil Service Academy has invited applications from students and working professionals who wish to attend its weekend training programmes. The classes in three different streams will begin on July 2. For more details, contact: 04952-386400.

