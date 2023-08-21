Week-long women entrepreneurs’ expo begins in Kozhikode city 

August 21, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Kozhikode

Escalera, a women entrepreneurs’ expo being organised by the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC), began at Kozhikode beach on Sunday.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Veena George will officially inaugurate the expo at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran will preside over the event.

The expo is being organised to empower women socially and economically, Bindu V.C., Managing Director of KSWDC, told reporters here on Sunday.

200 entrepreneurs

Around 200 entrepreneurs, including transwomen, from different parts of the State, are taking part in the expo which features products such as handlooms, ready-mades, handicrafts, millets, other food products, books, jewellery, footwear, bags, paintings and cosmetics.

The KSWDC has five central financial institutions as its funding agencies besides the State government.

Entrepreneurs from other States selected by these agencies are also taking part in the expo. Kudumbashree, Canara Bank and IDBI Bank are also associating with the expo.

The expo is a first step towards a project consultancy wing being set up by KSWDC for women.

More than financial assistance through loans, the consultancy aims to guide women and transgender entrepreneurs to grow their business.

Developing a network

Escalera is expected to be a platform for women entrepreneurs from different parts of the State to meet and share ideas and develop a marketing network.

Cultural programmes have been arranged every evening as part of the expo that concludes on August 26.