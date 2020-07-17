Kozhikode

Week-long NCC online camp concludes

The week-long Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat online camp of National Cadet Corps (NCC) hosted by the NCC Directorate of Kerala concluded on Thursday with a series of presentations, demonstrations and interactive sessions for the cadets.

A quiz competition on the features of both Kerala and Rajasthan was one of the highlights of the events with participants from both the States. Presentations on the historic importance of Rajasthan and its prominence in the tourism sector too made the day special for the online participants.

Group Commander A.Y. Rajan felicitated the cadets whose performances were graded outstanding.

