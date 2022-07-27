Kozhikode

Webinar on impact of ‘work from home’

The Kerala State IT Parks will organise a live webinar on the ‘Impact of work from home on career growth during COVID-19’ from 4 p.m. on July 29. Fingent Process and Technology senior vice-president Deepu Prakash will moderate the session. Those interested can register via https://bit.ly/3clZMSy


