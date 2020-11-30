Webinar on eradicating HIV

KOZHIKODE

30 November 2020 22:28 IST

The Kerala State AIDS Control Society, in association with the KMCT Medical College, will organise a webinar on “Ending HIV Epidemic: Challenges and Directors” as part of World AIDS Day observance on Tuesday.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) A.V. George will open the online sessions at 10 a.m. Digital poster competitions and panel discussions are also part of the webinar, a press release said.

