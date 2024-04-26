GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Webcasting helps election authorities track suspected violations

April 26, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The team monitoring webcasting services on Friday helped the election authorities zero in on a few suspected law and order violations near polling stations in Kozhikode district on April 26 (Friday). Details of the violations in video format are likely to be submitted to the higher authorities for further verification and inquiry.

Over 3,000 high-resolution Internet Protocol (IP) cameras were used by the surveillance team to support the webcasting service. Additional cameras were set up near sensitive and critical booths.

The whole service was operated by INet Solutions, a private agency that had won the bid in accordance with the Election Commission guidelines. The deployment of field-level technical teams was also handled by the firm.

The IP cameras covered 2,248 booths covering Vadakara and Kozhikode constituencies. The cameras linked to the control room at the collectorate had gone live from 5.30 a.m. Around 80 officials were part of the surveillance initiative.

Officials who coordinated the IT team said there were only minor technical errors during the webcasting process. Details of violations detected by the surveillance team could not be revealed now as further investigation was required, they added.

