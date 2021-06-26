Web-based services still in infancy in many panchayats

Kozhikode

26 June 2021 21:30 IST

Of the 70 grama panchayats and 12 block panchayats in Kozhikode, less than 10 have updated professional websites

At a time when the entire State is witnessing a digital revolution in the wake of COVID-19 challenges, grama panchayats in Kozhikode district, which are expected to lead the technology-driven changes, are lagging behind even in the creation of portals for online service delivery.

Of the 70 grama panchayats and 12 block panchayats, not even 10 have updated professional websites for citizen services.

Though many local bodies have independent pages on the official page of the Kerala Local Self-Government Department, a majority of hyperlinks lead to a repository of stale data and figures. Some pages do not even open.

Advertising

Advertising

“Searching the names of local bodies on the net, one comes across a number of hyperlinks, including those created by private website builders, leading to wrong information. Even contact details of ward members are untraceable owing to poor web presence,” said Bibin Kuriakose, an engineering student from Kodencheri. The youth who faced many hurdles during the preparation of a project on panchayats, pointed out that the issue could be addressed using a small android application.

Complaints are on the rise against the poor security features of websites, which are often blocked by anti-virus software. Instead of providing specific data about local bodies, the pages carry general information, which can be easily accessed from other sources. Owing to the poor presence of quality websites, users rely on data available on private social media pages and groups.

According to officials at the Directorate of Panchayat, local bodies can create their own websites with a suitable domain name for facilitating services and information exchange. Technical experts can propose suggestions, and they can be implemented in compliance with the department’s policies, they affirmed.

V.K. Vinod, a former panchayat president, pointed out that the technicalities involved in securing special permission from various departments were reportedly discouraging local bodies from coming up with their own websites. “Many believe that the available web pages are enough to serve the purpose. The situation will change when the newly elected members take it up at panchayat-level meetings,” he said.