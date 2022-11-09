Weather stations to come up at 18 schools in Kozhikode district

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 09, 2022 21:34 IST

The weather station at the Government Higher Secondary School, Kuttiyadi.

Eighteen schools in Kozhikode district will have weather stations that will help local residents get weather forecasts.

A release said on Wednesday that the schools that have Geography as an optional subject in higher secondary classes will have weather stations. One among them is at the Government Higher Secondary School, Kuttiyadi. The station is expected to help panchayats in the Kunnummal block, which is an upland area.

The government has allocated ₹90,000 to set up the facility. The quantity of rain, atmospheric humidity, direction and speed of the wind, and atmospheric temperature can be measured using these stations. They are being set up by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala.

