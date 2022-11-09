Kozhikode

Weather stations to come up at 18 schools in Kozhikode district

The weather station at the Government Higher Secondary School, Kuttiyadi.

The weather station at the Government Higher Secondary School, Kuttiyadi.

Eighteen schools in Kozhikode district will have weather stations that will help local residents get weather forecasts.

A release said on Wednesday that the schools that have Geography as an optional subject in higher secondary classes will have weather stations. One among them is at the Government Higher Secondary School, Kuttiyadi. The station is expected to help panchayats in the Kunnummal block, which is an upland area.

The government has allocated ₹90,000 to set up the facility. The quantity of rain, atmospheric humidity, direction and speed of the wind, and atmospheric temperature can be measured using these stations. They are being set up by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2022 9:36:30 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/weather-stations-in-18-schools-in-kozhikode-district-with-photo/article66116378.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY