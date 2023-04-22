Weather station to be opened at school in Kozhikode

April 22, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will inaugurate the weather station at Government Model Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on Monday. It is one of the 200 weather stations being set up in higher secondary schools under Samagra Shiksha Kerala as part of a State-government initiative. The stations are set up in government schools that have geography as an optional subject in the humanities stream. The weather station is expected to help students in tracking local weather changes and predicting natural disasters. The students will be trained to use the station and the various equipment in it. A total of 18 schools in Kozhikode are getting weather stations as part of the programme.