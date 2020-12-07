We will emerge strong: BJP

Though the party couldn’t make any major electoral inroads in Kollam during the last local body polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will now emerge as a major political force, says B.B. Gopakumar, BJP district president.
“The political wind has changed in favour of BJP and there will be a massive surge. We will win Kollam Corporation with simple majority.” He adds that this time the real battle is between LDF and NDA, as UDF hardly has any chance. “In Kollam, UDF is not definitely part of the picture.”
Mr. Gopakumar observes that corruption charges faced by both the fronts and the aggrieved cashew labourers and fishers in Kollam will be major decisive factors in this election. “The district has over 3 lakh cashew labourers. Right now, we see how the LDF government is trying to protect a Congress leader accused of high-level corruption. The fishers are also struggling with the newly imposed regulations. Since both the fronts have failed in supporting the people, the voters will opt for NDA.”
