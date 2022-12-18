We cannot stand with those who oppose development: Chief Minister

December 18, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KANNUR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that a government that cares about the future of the country and the interests of the people cannot stand with those who oppose development activities.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Cherikal-Kottam Bridge at Kottam, which was built utilising ₹15 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

He said that ₹75,000-crore worth of development works are being implemented in various parts of Kerala through KIIFB.

The government stands for the country’s development and if there are objections, it will be resolved properly, he said.

Minister of Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who presided over the function, said that the bridges are to be made tourism spots on the model of foreign countries. This will be done by beautifying the bridges, starting in 2023, he said.

He further said that ₹1,500 crore were allocated for the construction of 109 bridges, and ₹620 crore and administrative sanction for 56 bridges.

