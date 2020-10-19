Wayside vendors in Kozhikode demand permission to resume business

Kozhikode

19 October 2020 20:00 IST

A lot of people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic situation have turned to wayside businesses these days. But the licensed wayside vendors of Kozhikode district say they are not yet allowed to open their businesses after the lockdown.

The Kozhikode District Wayside Vendors’ Federation has petitioned to the chairman of the wayside vending complaint redressal committee to take immediate steps to allow wayside vending in the district, as it has affected the livelihood of hundreds of people.

“Wayside vendors are generally from poor financial background. This is our only means of livelihood,” said M. Mohammed Basheer, secretary of the Federation, adding that most of them were now living in a state of utter poverty.

“The Kozhikode Corporation had allowed wayside vendors to do business. But the police did not agree and the permission was cancelled,” Mr. Basheer said.

The federation has appealed to the committee to direct the police and other authorities in the district to allow wayside businesses. “We are ready to follow the COVID protocol and any other restrictions. But if we do not resume our business soon, many of us will be pushed towards a crisis due to huge debt,” Mr. Basheer added.