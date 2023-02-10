Wayside events continue to choke traffic flow in Kozhikode

February 10, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

Despite rising complaints from motorists and frequent warnings by the police, some private event organisers who host star-studded inaugural events, launching ceremonies, and musical nights along major roads are continuing to be major reasons for unexpected traffic blocks in the city.

Only very few are seemingly responsive towards the need to make proper crowd management measures and inform the police about additional requirements.

Many a time, the police grant permission to such events for a limited time but only very few actually keep the deadline. Illegal wayside parking by the invitees and the limited number of volunteers to handle the required traffic arrangements put the whole burden on the police at the last minute. Healthy use of microphones is also often overlooked at such places of wayside celebrations.

“The immature behaviour shows up at a time when the police are seriously thinking of some practical measures to end all types of public protests that hit road traffic. People who invite celebrities to grant events should try to make appropriate arrangements in advance,” said a police officer with the City Traffic. He also said that there are organisers who do not even inform the police about the participation of celebrity guests.

Though there are no written complaints yet, the organisers of various cultural processions on city roads are also facing a barrage of criticism for their reluctance to cooperate with traffic regulations. The police are in a situation to send their patrol vehicles as escorts to such processions for averting traffic snarls. Many times, permission is given to such events with the recommendation of local administrators and people’s representatives.

“There are even volunteers who control such overcrowded processions with their own rules without respect for motorists. In many locations, it is a common sight that such volunteers ill-treat drivers who try to bypass long processions,” said a truck driver who recently came across such a puzzling situation on a national highway.

