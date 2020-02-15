Wayanad to host Panchayat Day fete

The State-level Panchayat Day celebrations will be held at the Vythiri Village Resort Auditorium on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will formally inaugurate the three-day programme at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen will preside over the function. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will deliver the keynote address.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, Education Minister C. Raveendranath, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar , Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty and Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel will inaugurate various seminars.

C.K. Saseendran, MLA, will open an exhibition at SKMJ High School Ground here at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The valedictory programme will be inaugurated by Mr. Moideen at 2 a.m. on Wednesday. The Minister will give away Swaraj Trophies for the best civic bodies in the State on the occasion.

Around 3,000 delegates from all over the State including representatives from all the grama panchayats, block panchayats and district panchayats in the State, representatives from the Panchayat Deputy Director offices and Assistant Director offices, Performance Audit centres, and other related institutions will take part in the programmes.