Wayanad disaster could have been avoided if panel report had been implemented, says Gadgil

He claims that attempts had been made to give an impression that his report contained unilateral observations

Published - August 29, 2024 12:07 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Ecologist Madhav Gadgil has said that the recent man-made natural disaster in Wayanad could have been avoided if authorities had implemented his proposals for the conservation of the Western Ghats.

He was addressing online a workshop organised by Green Movement, an environmental organisation, against the backdrop of the landslides in Wayanad, here on August 28 (Wednesday).

Mr. Gadgil claimed that some attempts had been made to give an impression that his report contained unilateral observations. However, they were prepared after holding detailed discussions with village committees in areas abutting the Western Ghats region. The aim of those who tried to create a misunderstanding among the people about the report was to sabotage its proposals. It was a pro-people report, which proposed to gave more rights to residents over designing development projects in their respective areas.

The effort was to set up a Western Ghats Ecology Authority and dividing the area into zones based on ecological vulnerability. It could have enabled people to take decisions on their environment on their own instead of them being imposed from top, he added. Environmentalists T.V. Rajan, N. Badusha, and Varghese Vattekkattil, among others, were present.

Kozhikode / Kerala / avalanche/landslide / Environmental disasters

