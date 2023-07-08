Waterlogged stretches of national highway in Kozhikode turn hazard zones for motorists

July 08, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The waterlogged stretches of the Kozhikode-Kannur National Highway where six-laning work is in progress have turned out to be hazard zones for motorists at night. With the incessant downpour, many light motor vehicles and two-wheelers get frequently trapped in such waterlogged spots.

Though Revenue department officials and people’s representatives took up the issue several times with the higher authorities, there was no action to address the concerns. In the wake of complaints from the public, the State Human Rights Commission has also intervened in the issue, seeking an explanation from the district administration.

“The delay in road widening work and the faulty construction of approach roads have worsened incidents of waterlogging in locations such as Chengottukavu, Chemancheri and Payyoli. There are also no proper drainage systems now,” said Satheesh Chirayil, a resident of Chengottukavu. He said drivers who were unfamiliar with the routes were prone to accidents with the strengthening of the monsoon season.

In several locations, heaps of soil piled up on the road as part of repair works have been washed away by the rains, causing vehicles, mostly motorbikes, to skid off the road.

Several residents’ organisations have raised protests against the delay in addressing the issue. During heavy rain over the past three days, stormwater entered some houses on the stretch between Koyilandy and Vadakara.

The State Human Rights Commission has asked the project director of the National Highways Authority of India, associated with the six-laning work, to submit a report regarding the issue in 15 days. The District Collector will also have to submit a separate report on actions taken on the complaints. The commission will consider the complaints at its next sitting at the collectorate on August 25.