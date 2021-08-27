Water testing labs launched at schools in Kerala’s Kozhikode

Kozhikode

12 labs set up in Beypore, Kozhikode South, Kunnamangalam and Koyilandy constituencies

The first 12 water testing labs at schools in the district was launched on Friday by Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas by inaugurating the laboratory at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Cheruvannur, in Kozhikode of Kerala.

The laboratories are being set up under the aegis of Haritha Keralam Mission and the Department of Education at schools in their already existing chemistry labs, using funds provided by local MLAs.

“Having a water testing lab in every local body, we are saved from travelling to labs at high-end institutions, to get water from our wells and rivers tested,” the Minister said on the occasion.

The 12 labs have been set up in Beypore, Kozhikode South, Kunnamangalam and Koyilandy constituencies in Kozhikode district. The new labs are at Seva Mandir Post Basic Higher Secondary School, Ramanattukara; Government Ganapath Higher Secondary School, Feroke; C.M. Higher Secondary School, Kadalundi; GHSS, Cheruvannur; GVHSS, Azhchavattam; GHSS, Kuttichira; GHSS, Medical College Campus; GHSS, Kunnamangalam; GHSS, Iringallur; GVHSS, Payyoli, and GVHSS, Koyilandy. They are part of a State-wide initiative to make water safe for the public. In the long run, there will be one such lab in every local body. More labs will soon be set up at two schools in Thiruvambady constituency, five in Balussery, 10 in Perambra, and five in Nadapuram.

“As contamination is the root cause of waterborne diseases, purity and safety of water should be ensured to prevent them. Hence, these public laboratories have been set up where basic water testing could be done at a very low rate. We also plan to get students involved in the project in order to groom them into ambassadors of water safety,” said P. Prakashan, District Coordinator of Haritha Keralam Mission, said.

The labs can be used to test the colour, smell, Ph value, conductivity, salt content, quantity of dissolved solids, amount of nitrate, ammonia, and coliform bacteria in water.

Mayor Beena Philip presided over the event. Former MLA of Beypore, V.K.C. Mammad Koya, who had contributed to set up the lab from his local development fund, was the guest of honour.