Kozhikode

Water testing labs for all higher secondary schools

The District Development Committee on Saturday approved a proposal to set up water quality testing labs in all higher secondary schools, which now have their own chemistry labs.

The local development fund of people’s representatives will be used for the new project. Committee members said the State government had issued an order recommending such labs in schools.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 9:48:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/water-testing-labs-for-all-higher-secondary-schools/article30952342.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY