Water testing labs for all higher secondary schools

The District Development Committee on Saturday approved a proposal to set up water quality testing labs in all higher secondary schools, which now have their own chemistry labs.
The local development fund of people’s representatives will be used for the new project. Committee members said the State government had issued an order recommending such labs in schools.
