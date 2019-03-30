Water testing labs flooded with samples from district

Concerns over the quality of water they use in the wake of a possible rise in waterborne diseases have driven many urban and rural residents in the district to water testing labs with samples of drinking water.

Last month alone, 1,153 water samples were tested at the Kerala Water Authority’s lab at Malaparamba. Confirming their suspicion, a majority of samples tested contained unhealthy residues and bacteria. The presence of coliform bacteria, higher-than-normal iron content, ammonium, and chloride was confirmed in the tests. A common phenomenon noticed was the falling PH level, a visible indication of the declining water quality.

The results of around 500 samples given to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) lab at Malaparamba will be out soon. A chemist at the lab told The Hindu that she had found the presence of E.coli. An awareness campaign recently conducted by KWA as part of post-flood activities had made several people consider the quality of water they used and the need to get it tested, the chemist noted. The test at the lab costs ₹850 now.

The experience was not any different for analysts at the Regional Analytical Laboratory (RAL) at Malaparamba. Since the beginning of summer, RAL tested around 1,800 samples from Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts. Test results in most cases confirmed the increased presence of contents like iron, ammonia, and chloride. Coliform bacteria, an indication of faecal contamination, too were present in 90% of samples.

“For now, the most viable solution for making your water source safe is chlorination,” said Abdul Muneer, Deputy Government Analyst at RAL. “Water available in some areas need filtration or purification to ensure safety. In our tests we found iron content high in most rural samples,” he added. In coastal areas, the increase in chloride content was the main visible change. He also pointed out that the microbial quality of water had been decreasing because of cross-contamination and poor hygiene levels.

A scientist at the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management said its water testing lab had already carried out over 1,500 sample tests since the beginning of the summer. “Other than the conventional options of chlorination and boiling, we have recommended the installation of quality water filters and purifiers too in many cases as a safety measure,” he said.