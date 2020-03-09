Water supply schemes to be monitored for fair distribution

KOZHIKODE

09 March 2020 00:55 IST

GPS-fitted tanker lorries to supply potable water in drought-hit places

In line with the government directive, only tanker lorries equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS) will be allowed to supply potable water this year under various schemes to be implemented by local bodies in drought-hit areas.

Revenue Department squads will closely monitor water supply, besides examining the daily supply details in the special log books kept at local self-government institutions.

Tracking made easy

The objective of using GPS-enabled vehicles is to prevent chances of fund diversion and ensure even distribution of water.

Advertising

Advertising

It will also help the district-level monitoring team clearly track locations.

As in the previous years, the panchayat authorities will submit review reports every fortnight to the district administration.

Details of local bodies that fail to comply with rules will be reported separately for action.

In case of administrative flaws, secretaries of local bodies will be primarily answerable to the district administration. The primary reason for strengthening surveillance is the allocation of huge funds every year by the government for drought relief work.

A few irregularities detected before the introduction of GPS-enabled tankers too were a reason for stringent surveillance measures.

Revision in allocation

Incidentally, a minor revision in allocation of drought mitigation funds is likely in accordance with demands from various local bodies. Last year, the Kozhikode Corporation was allowed to spend around ₹40 lakh for three-month-long drought mitigation projects.

For municipalities, the amount was ₹27.5 lakh. Grama panchayats were permitted to spend ₹16.5 lakh.