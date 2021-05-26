Water supply disrupted in parts of district

Several parts of Kozhikode district, including Kozhikode Corporation, Balussery, Nanmanda, Kakkur, Perumanna, Olavanna, Kadalundi, Kakkodi, Kunnamangalam, Narikkuni, Karuvattur, and Thalakkulathur panchayats experienced disruption in the supply of water due to the malfunctioning of a major pipeline of the Kerala Water Authority on the Kumaraswami-Chelapram road.

The pipeline carries water from Peruvannamuzhi to other parts of the district. The pumping of water under the JICA project was completely stopped until the problem is resolved.

B.Shajahan, Chief Engineer (Northern Region) of Kerala Water Authority, said that the 1,850-mm pipeline had to be drained completely due to a crack in its cover valve. The problem was detected on Tuesday evening and the repair work had started by midnight. It would take 10 to 12 hours to drain the water completely from the pipeline and restore water supply, he said.