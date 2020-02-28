Water supply by unlicensed operators goes unchecked

Tanker lorries supplying potable water should display the official licence number of suppliers, according to the Food Safety Department.

Kozhikode

28 February 2020 22:19 IST

District administration yet to come up with guidelines for operators

The supply of potable water using unlicensed vehicles by various private agencies is in full swing in the city with even as the district administration is yet to come up with specific guidelines on water supply in view of the summer season. Sources of water collected by such vehicle operators remain unknown as local bodies are ignoring the issue in the absence of a district-level directive.

The regulations fixed by the Food Safety Department stipulate that the licence number of water suppliers should be displayed on tanker lorries during the service. However, there are still vehicles in operation without any such number. Similarly, drivers who are responsible for keeping a copy of all the certificates proving the quality of water, its source and fitness certificates of dealers concerned are seemingly ignorant of the responsibility in the absence of enforcement drives. Though hotels and industrial units continue to be the main customers of such suppliers, they too don’t verify the documents and check the quality of water.

Some of such clients have even defended their stance saying that they never use the water for drinking or cooking purposes. According to them, the water purchased from such suppliers is used for cleaning purposes.

Advertising

Advertising

Packaged water

Apart from tankers, wayside eateries are reportedly sourcing packaged drinking water supplied at a lower cost by unregistered agencies. Such bottles have no proper labels bearing details of manufacturers. Helplines mentioned in some bottles are not even operational.

Meanwhile, Food Safety Department officials said a State-level directive regarding rules and regulations to be followed while supplying potable water using tanker lorries had already been issued and any suspected violations could be communicated to the department through the toll free number-18004251125. The district-level directive for public awareness would be issued soon, they added.

A senior official attached to the regional office of the Food Safety Department said checking squads had already launched surprise inspections in the district. “However, staff shortage was making full-fledged operations difficult,” the official said.