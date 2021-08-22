Water Resources dept. to be equipped to cater for agriculture

Minister launches work for Poolakkadavu regulator-cum-bridge

The Water Resources Department will be equipped to cater more for the agriculture sector, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine has said.

Launching work for the Poolakkadavu regulator-cum-bridge here recently, the Minister pointed out that youngsters were taking up agriculture during the pandemic, and that barren lands were being utilised. Hence, the department will prioritise efforts to strengthen the sector.

The Minister said the Poolakkadavu project would serve multiple purposes. Besides ensuring drinking water supply and enriching the farm sector, the project will add to the natural beauty of the region and support tourism development, he said, adding that the department was making efforts to introduce irrigation tourism.

The Poolakkadavu project will connect Parambil Bazar in Kuruvattur grama panchayat with Poolakkadavu in the Kozhikode Corporation. The government has sourced ₹25.10 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the project.

Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) will complete the work in 18 months. The bridge will be 54 metres long in four spans of 12 metres, approach roads on both sides, and walkways. There will be four completely electrical shutters. Generator facility will be attached. The dam will be able to store water up to three metres.