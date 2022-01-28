Water Resources dept. orders probe into delay in repairing Kozhikode pipeline

Ruptured pipeline was allegedly left unattended for 26 hours

The Water Resources Department has ordered a detailed probe into an incident where a ruptured water pipeline was allegedly left unattended for 26 hours on the Vengeri-Malaparamba bypass in Kozhikode district, causing heavy loss to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

The KWA Superintending Engineer (Project Planning and Development Wing), Kozhikode, had been directed to carry out a detailed investigation and submit a report within 10 days to the Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources), Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said on Friday.

Reportedly, the officials closed the valve on the pipeline 26 hours after it burst. By then, around 2.5 lakh litres of water had gushed out into a field some 600 metres away from the spot, according to Mr. Augustine's office.

The department ordered the probe following complaints that the KWA failed in promptly carrying out repairs although members of the public had raised the alarm.

The pipeline had ruptured during road works near the Giri Nagar Colony on the Vengeri-Malaparamba bypass last Saturday. The burst pipeline is part of the JICA-assisted water supply network in the region.

Mr. Augustine said stern action would be initiated against officials whose actions resulted in hardship to the public. Failure to carry out prompt repairs despite complaints being lodged would be viewed as a serious lapse, he said.