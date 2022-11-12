Water quality testing drives under way in Kozhikode

Contaminated water sources to be identified to adopt appropriate purification measures

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 12, 2022 19:09 IST

As part of efforts to prevent water-borne diseases and identify contaminated water sources, various grama panchayats in Kozhikode have launched water quality checking drives with the support of volunteers. Accordingly, maximum number of potable water sources will be covered in two months to take quality improvement measures.

Nadapuram grama panchayat is leading the drive to cover potable water sources in all 22 wards. Samples will be collected from around 10,800 wells in the panchayat. Testing kits have been supplied to squads to collect samples.

Panchayat officials said details of the test would be recorded in a mobile application for future reference. The drive will mainly focus on checking the presence of coliform bacteria. As many as 10 contents will be examined during the drive, and the purification process will be launched after analysing the complete test results, they said.

Similar drives are on at Mukkom, Koduvally, Thamarassery, Mavoor, Peruvayal, Atholi, Kuttiyadi and Thiruvambady regions.

“Unlike in the past, the nature of water has been found changing in several urban areas where the number of houses is steadily on the rise. Colour change and presence of coliform bacteria have been detected in recent tests,” said a technician at a water testing lab in the city. He added that a proper test result would help people adopt steps to ward off health hazards.

According to Health officials, the quality of potable water sources is yet to be checked properly in several locations after the monsoon. Though chlorination has been done multiple times as a basic measure, more interventions can be made on the basis of water testing with the support of expert technicians, they said.

Special water testing camps are also likely to be organised in the district with the involvement of experts from the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, Kozhikode.

