HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Water pipelines, electric cables hinder drain repair work at Stadium Junction

The much hyped stormwater drain was found to be faulty three months ago

September 27, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The culvert repair work at Stadium Junction in Kozhikode has been going on for months.

The culvert repair work at Stadium Junction in Kozhikode has been going on for months. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The drain repair work at Stadium Junction has turned out to be a never-ending process and a headache for motorists. One half of the entrance of the Stadium-Puthiyara Road has been blocked to facilitate the repair work causing traffic congestion on the stretch, especially during peak hours.

The repair work began in June after the junction was waterlogged despite the presence of the much-hyped stormwater drain. It was found that the construction of the drain was faulty and the work undertaken were more cosmetic than practical.

An inspection by officials of the Corporation, Public Works department, and the Uralungal Labour Contractors’ Cooperative Society found that the cosmetic work was done above the existing drain as part of the City Roads Improvement Project. The slabs of the existing drain were blocking water flow.

Meanwhile, the repair work is not progressing well owing to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) pipelines and electric cables underneath. The pit dug as part of the repair work was filled with water on Monday after the KWA pipeline burst. Though the water was pumped out, the work could not be continued, thanks to electric cables that posed a risk to workers. Despite the Kerala State Electricity Board’s claim that the cables were two metres underground, they were exposed at a depth of one metre.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.