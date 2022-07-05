Water level rises in Kakkayam dam, alert issued

Those living close to Kuttiyadi river advised to be cautious

The Kozhikode district administration has issued an alert for those living close to the Kuttiyadi river following a rise in water level in the Kakkayam dam owing to torrential rains.

The water level in the Kakkayam dam has reached 755.5 metres. Officials said shutters would have to be lifted if it rose further. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy said precautionary measures were being taken in the wake of severe rain in the catchment areas of the river.

The safety division of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has given permission to the Executive Engineer, Wayanad, to open the spillway shutters, as the water level is inching up to the orange alert level. Up to 100 cubic metres per second of water will be discharged. It is likely to impact Thiruvallur, Villiappally, Ayanchery, Nadapuram, Koothali, Perambra, Balussery, Panangad, Koorachund, Kunnummal, Kayakkodi, Kavilumpara, Kuttiyadi, Maruthonkara, Velam, Changaroth and Chakkittappara grama panchayats. Koyilandy and Vadakara tahsildars have been instructed to issue alerts to residents of the above panchayats, especially those living close to the river.

Houses destroyed

Over a dozen houses were partially destroyed in various parts of the district in rain. According to official sources, a coconut tree fell on the house of Baderi Mohammed Basheer of Karuvanthuruthi at Feroke. Similar instance was reported from Kumaranalloor and Thinoor villages too. The houses belong to Choorakkattil Sarojini and Mullambath Paravattom Chandran, respectively. Trees fell on the houses of Vettikkuzhiyil Jose and Njarakkattil Pushparajan at Kavilumpara. The house of Kuzhippally Sulochana in Koorachund village was partially destroyed.

Widespread damage to houses was reported from Koyilandy taluk after trees fell on them during the downpour. In Eravattur village, an arecanut tree fell on the house of Edavarad Theyoth Meethal Devaki, and a coconut tree fell on the house of Malayilvalappu Jayachandran in Kozhukkal village.

Meanwhile, the search to find 18-year-old Husni Mubarak who went missing at Pathankayam in Kodanchery on Monday was temporarily suspended on Tuesday owing to inclement weather and rising water level. The Thamarassery tahsildar said search operations would resume on Wednesday. Mubarak went missing after he reached the Pathankayam waterfalls along with friends.