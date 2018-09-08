Waste removal gains pace

Kerala Scrap Merchants Association (KSMA) has joined efforts to remove and dispose of damaged household materials from flood-hit houses in the district.

Clean Kerala company in association with Haritha Keralam Mission and Suchitwa Mission is coordinating the post-flood waste management in the district. So far, there have been only two service providers, Niravu Vengeri and Green Worms Eco Solutions, in the district. With the KSMA lending a hand, the activities have gained momentum in the district.

Waste from flood-affected houses was collected from all over the district under the aegis of the Green Task Force formed under Zero Waste Kozhikode project, and several voluntary organisations. Local bodies can use the service providers to dispose of waste that has been collected in designated collection points.

Officials of the Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission and Office of the Deputy Director of Panchayats have conducted field inspections and taken account of the waste collected in 32 grama panchayats and the four municipalities that were badly hit by the floods. So far, 10 panchayats and two municipalities have disposed of non-biodegradable waste while others have stored it safely.

In Kozhikode Corporation, 5,000 bags of non-biodegradable waste was removed from public places after a cleaning drive on August 23. It was sent for recycling under the aegis of Niravu Vengeri. This include 2,058 carcasses of animals and birds that were buried as per directions from the Health Department.