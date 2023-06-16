Waste movement issue from restaurants resolved

June 16, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The waste management crisis in connection with eateries in Kozhikode city over the last three weeks finally ended with the Kozhikode Corporation making arrangements to remove the piled up waste and entrusting Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) to deal with it in future.

The Corporation has roped in a private agency to remove the waste that has been piled up at the eateries for the last 20 days. “Around 80% of the waste has been removed in the last three days and the rest will be removed in another day,” said Filhad P.P., the district vice president of Kerala Hotel and Restaurants’ Association (KHRA).

The issue began with the night squad of the Kozhikode Corporation seizing a truck load of unsegregated garbage three weeks ago. The truck belonged to a private waste management company that was transporting the waste from restaurants in Kozhikode city to their facility in Malappuram district. The truck was booked based on the ban on transportation of unsegregated waste.

The issue hit the waste movement from restaurants in the city completely and refuse started piling up in most eateries. Several initial talks between the KHRA and the Corporation failed as the civic body maintained that the HKS could not handle unsegregated waste.

“We have now come to an agreement that the HKS will collect our waste, both organic and non-biodegradable, if we keep them segregated. They will collect it daily, weekly or monthly based on our demand”, Mr. Filhad said.