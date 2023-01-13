Waste management projects needed to avert health emergency, says Minister M.B. Rajesh

January 13, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh has said that hostility similar to that of superstitious beliefs existed against waste management projects in the State, and it has to be resolved immediately to avert a health emergency.

Inaugurating the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Kozhikode Corporation here on Friday, he said the apprehensions of the public regarding waste management projects were being exploited by vested interests to turn them against development.

Citing issues associated with urbanisation as the biggest challenge of the hour, he said most local bodies in the State could not spend funds that were readily available for waste management projects, especially for liquid waste and sewage. “The apprehensions of the public are not unfounded. They have prior experiences of such projects affecting their lives adversely. But technology has improved, and people need to be made aware of it,” he said.

The Minister said the amount of coliform bacteria found in drinking water in the State was 78%, and if the situation was not addressed immediately, there would be a health emergency owing to water-borne diseases.

Earlier, in her presidential address, Mayor Beena Philip called upon non-political organisations in the city to join hands with the Corporation for developmental projects and stressed the need to attain maximum hygiene by the end of the diamond jubilee celebrations.

MLA Thottathil Raveendran, former MLAs V.K.C. Mammad Koya and A. Pradeep Kumar, former Mayors U. Rajagopal, C.J. Robin, M.M. Padmavathi, and T.P. Dasan, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed, and several political party leaders were present on the occasion.

The event began with a dance drama by students and faculty members of the Corporation’s diamond jubilee fellowship programme for artistes.