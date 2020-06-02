Kozhikode

Waste management pact stirs up row

A proposal for extending the contract with Niravu Zero Waste Management, Vengeri, as the supporting firm for Haritha Karma Sena kicked up a heated discussion at the Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday.

Opposition councillors K.C. Shobhita, P.M. Niyas, Mohammed Shameel and C. Abdurahman pointed out that the Corporation had been paying a monthly remuneration of ₹1.62 lakh to the consultancy though the firm did not have much to show as the result of its involvement.

While Corporation Secretary Binu Francis explained the need for a consultancy, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran suggested that the contract could be restricted to six months and extended only if there were satisfactory results. Health standing committee chairman K.V. Baburaj said the continuation of the contract was necessary to ensure the proper functioning of Haritha Karma Sena. However, the opposition refused to relent and called for reconsidering the proposal. Later, the proposal was passed after it was put to vote.

Councillors K.K. Rafeeque, Nambidi Narayanan and Mohammed Shameel drew the council’s attention to the need for more funds for cleaning activities.

Several councillors highlighted the need for more time to remit property tax with the Corporation. The Mayor said the issue had been brought to the attention of the minister concerned.

